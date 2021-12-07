Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $162.10

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.21 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $162.10 or 0.00316477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,136,707 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

