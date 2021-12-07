Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $293.88 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

