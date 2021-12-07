Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $307.64 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

