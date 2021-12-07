Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

