Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $71,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 261,245 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.