Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 140.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $682,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $215,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $592.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $447.82 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.