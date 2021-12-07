Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $361,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $212.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.26 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

