Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 5,492 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,911,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

