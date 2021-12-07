LOCGame (LOCG) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, LOCGame has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $795,018.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.55 or 0.08521099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.83 or 0.99984599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

