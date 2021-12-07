L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $92.44 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.