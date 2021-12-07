LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $197.33 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.