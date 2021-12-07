LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,557 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 170,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 40.8% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 183,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $312,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

