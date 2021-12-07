LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.