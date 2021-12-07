LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $31,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

