LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

