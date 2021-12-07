LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

