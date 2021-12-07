Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Sells A$1,830,200.00 in Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) insider Amanda Lacaze sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.15 ($6.44), for a total value of A$1,830,200.00 ($1,288,873.24).

Amanda Lacaze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Amanda Lacaze 176,920 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

