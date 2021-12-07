LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

