Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 46,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 67,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc, a gold/silver focused precious metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. The company owns 100% interests in three regional-scale gold projects in Atlantic Canada, including the Cape Spencer and Hawkins Love Projects in New Brunswick, and the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

