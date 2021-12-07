Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 665,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

MGY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

