MakiSwap (MAKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.75 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $395,527.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

