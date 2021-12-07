Manuel J. Mehos Sells 43,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veritex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veritex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

