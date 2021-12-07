Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
