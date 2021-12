Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.