Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.52 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,412 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 828,848 shares of company stock worth $2,081,657. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

