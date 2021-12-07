Marlow Hernandez Buys 12,500 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

CANO stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

