Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Marc D. Oken Buys 5,000 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.58. 1,475,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

