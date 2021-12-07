Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Marc D. Oken Buys 5,000 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.58. 1,475,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
