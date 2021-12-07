Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.23.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

