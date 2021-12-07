Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

MRVL traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. 390,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

