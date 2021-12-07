McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

