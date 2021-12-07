MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.19

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.19 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 597850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

