Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMIZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

