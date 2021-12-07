Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €255.00 ($286.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

