Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.71. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.