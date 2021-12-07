MetaHash Trading Down 10.7% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $27.73 million and $914,681.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.75 or 0.08445164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,840.52 or 1.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002658 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,118,058,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,947,883,773 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

