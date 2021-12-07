MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $479,600.31

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $479,600.31 and $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,596,141 coins and its circulating supply is 160,294,213 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

