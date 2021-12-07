Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $222.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $214.14 and last traded at $214.01, with a volume of 20690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.31.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

