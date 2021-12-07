Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 3,915 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.10% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84.

