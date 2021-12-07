Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

