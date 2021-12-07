Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get iShares MSCI Peru ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EPU opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.