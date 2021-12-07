Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $8.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,797,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after buying an additional 1,306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,144,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.