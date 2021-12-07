Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 85 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $153.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $160.80.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

