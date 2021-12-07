Millennium Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 334.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $564.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.30. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $605.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.