Millennium Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

Shares of MTACU opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

