Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 389,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.