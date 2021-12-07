Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

