Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.53. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

