Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 5,226 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NRG Energy by 277.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NRG Energy by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.