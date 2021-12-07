Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of D opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

