Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

DTM stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

