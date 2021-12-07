MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 269,495 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $806.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

